BokoHaram, Terrorism: We’re exploring int’l collaboration — Buhari

Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari says his regime is exploring higher level of collaboration among nations and international organisations to defeat the Boko Haram insurgency and terrorism.

Buhari said this at the National Defence College in Abuja yesterday during the national security seminar organized by the Alumni Association of the National Defence College, in collaboration with the Office of National Security Adviser.

The theme of the seminar was “Combating Insecurity in Nigeria”.

Buhari, represented by the Minister of Defence Major-General Bashir Magashi (rtd), said security forces had over the years worked hard to defeat insurgence and would re-examine their strategies to deal with the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

He said: “looking back over the period since assumption of office, it’s worthy of note that there have been positive and significant improvements in all sectors of our national life. However, new threats in the areas of insurgency and terrorism have emerged due mainly to the defeat of the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) whose fighters have relocated to other countries and regions.

“This is a major concern to us, as their presence in the West Africa Sahel region poses great danger not only to Nigeria, but the entire region. Thus, we’re exploring higher level of collaboration among all nations and international organisations to effectively curtail the spread of terrorism and defeat insurgency and terrorism”.

Buhari warned kidnappers and other criminal elements using kidnapping and other criminals to either stop or face the full weight of the law as security agencies had a renewed mandate to deal with such acts of criminality.