BokoHaram threat: I’ve no comment for now, says Minister

The Minister of communication and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, yesterday said he would not make any public comment on the threat to his life by a factional leader of Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau.

Asked by journalists after he delivered a lecture on Digital Mentoring at the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, the minister said he had “ no comments for now “on the threat.”

Meanwhile, Pantami said he embarked on the visit to the school as many Nigerian students in secondary schools did not get the right mentorship regarding the choices they made on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and its impact on modern economy.