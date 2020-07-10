Bolivia’s President Anez Tests positive for #COVID19

Bolivia’s President Jeanine Anez has on Thursday announced she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Anez revealed this in a tweet, adding that she was “well” and continuing to work while in isolation. “Together, we will come out of this,” she said.

According to Reuters, the Bolivian government confirmed that at least seven ministers have been infected, including its health minister Eidy Roca– who tested positive on July 5– and were either undergoing treatment or recuperating at home.

“I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis,” President Anez said.

Bolivia is a landlocked country in the Andes Mountains, a nation of over 11.5 million people. The country has so far registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, with 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world.

Bolivia is due to hold general elections on Sept. 6, after elections originally scheduled for May were delayed due to the pandemic.

Political turmoil gripped the country last October when a disputed election led to widespread protests that eventually toppled longtime leftist leader Evo Morales.

Anez is a conservative former senator who assumed the interim president role in the political vacuum and initially said she would not run for full office, but later threw her hat in the ring.