Boost Nigerian Troops Morale By Replacing Service Chiefs – Northeast Elders To Buhari

By Adejumo Enock

The Coalition of North East Elders for peace and Development has called for the replacement of Nigerian Service Chiefs.

The Northern Elders said, replacing them with new ones will automatically change the game of Insecurity as the morale of the fighting officers will be boosted.

In a statement signed by its national coordinator, Zana Goni, the northeast elders warned that the continued retention of the Service Chiefs many years after te expiration of their retirement date was not only unconstitutional but could weaken the morale of military personnel and the front line troops.

The elders stated that the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to yield to the desires of Nigerians by announcing the removal of service chiefs in his new year message was tantamount to downplaying the insecurity in the country.

The statement in part reads,“At the moment, the most important thing for every Nigerian is security. They want their lives to be protected first. The National Assembly has since understood this and that is why as representatives of the people, they have called for more robust, efficient and effective security management for the country”.

“We still stand by the position of the National Assembly where members unanimously resolved that the security chiefs be relieved of their positions to pave way for not only fresh hands but also fresh ideas in our security management strategies”.

The elders stated that “Sacking the current chiefs and subsequently replacing them with new ones will automatically change the game of insecurity as the morale of fighting officers will be boosted, new strategies will be launched, besides the flow of intelligence information among the security agencies”.

The group further asked President Muhammadu Buhari to give a New Year’s gift of fresh security chiefs to Nigerians and also the President should do so in line with the country’s federal character principle.