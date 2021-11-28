Boosting the Immune system with natural Food and Exercise

By : Mehwish

The capacity to detect the entry of any material foreign to the body and to mobilize cells and cell products for the removal of a specific type of foreign material with greater speed and effectiveness is called the immune system.

Types of immune response

We can divide immune response in two main types.

Innate immune response Acquired immune response

Innate immunity

Innate immunity includes the first and second line of defence (physical and chemical barrier, pathogens). It is non-specific.

Acquired immunity

The acquired immune response is specific. It includes T-lymphocytes, B-lymphocytes, and antibodies.

Antigen

The antigen is usually a foreign substance that tries to enter the body and stimulate antibody production.

Antibodies

Antibodies are Y-shaped molecules, released by B-lymphocytes and kill antigen. Antibodies are very specific in their function.

Immunological memory

The human immune system is highly developed. It is very specific in its functioning. Whenever any antigen tries to enter the human body, the antibodies present in the body detect these antigens and kill them. The immune system develops a memory against these antigens. And when a similar kind of antigen tries to enter the human body, already present antibodies kill them.

Developing a strong immune system

We can make our immune system strong in many ways. The following factors boost up the immune system.

Diet and immune system

Diet has a great influence on human health. Taking a proper diet increase immune response. A healthy diet contains vitamins like vitamin E, vitamin C, and vitamin D. Human diet must contain zinc.

Regular exercise

Exercise keeps the human body active. An active body has more disease resistance. Exercise also boosts up the immune system and helps to fight against several diseases.

Effect of stress on the immune system

Anxiety and stress also affect human health. Stress can lead to hormonal changes and this affects immune response by making the immune system weak.

Dry fruits

Dry fruits are very beneficial for health. Nuts and almonds also contribute to making the brain strong and boosting immunity.