Borno: 15 Injured As Boko Haram Terrorists Ambush Zulum’s Convoy

No fewer than fifteen persons were reportedly Injured yesterday as Boko Haram terrorists attacked the convoy of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Zulum has been touring on some local governments in the state, as part of measures to ensure safety of local returnees as well as make provision for the victims of the insurgency.

Zulum and his entourage were at Baga town, one of the areas difficult for humanitarian activities, when his convoy was ambushed by the group.

Security operatives in the governor’s convoy repelled the attack, but not without casualties on the side of his entourage.

It was learnt that the governor was on his way to distribute relief materials to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Monguno Local Government when the incident happened.

A source was quoted as saying, “he was very fortunate to have escaped the attack unhurt and continued his journey to distribute the relief materials.”

“This is about the third time the governor’s convoy is being ambushed by insurgents,” the source added.

Alhaji Isa Gusau, Spokesman to the governor, could not be reached, as at the time of filing this report.