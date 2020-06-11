Borno Attack, A Deliberate Act Of Terror — EU

The European Union has condemned Wednesday terrorists’ attack in the Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State that left over 80 civilians dead while scores were injured and kidnapped.

BreakingTimes reports that the continental association described the attack on citizens as “despicable” and a “deliberate act of terror”.

It, however, pledged its support to join Nigeria in its ongoing fight to eliminate terrorists, especially in the North East region of the country.

Commenting via his verified Twitter handle, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Fontelles, wrote, “More than 70 civilians have been killed in Borno State, Nigeria. Yet another despicable and deliberate act of terror in a region which is the victim of so many attacks. The European Union continues to stand with Nigeria in the battle against terrorism and extremism.”

Meanwhile, Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered a clampdown on the perpetrators of the attack.

Reacting in a statement through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari described the killings as one of the most brutal terrorist attacks on innocent people in the North East.

He, therefore, charged the Armed Forces to sustain their “recent string of successes against the terrorists to extract a heavy price from the attackers, and bring back all those they kidnapped as well as a large number of cattle rustled.”