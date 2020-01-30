Borno gov, Zulum appoints Anambra, Oyo indigenes into his cabinet

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has appointed Ketsa Ogualili from Anambra State and Yusuf Also from Oho State as special advisers.

Ogualili hails from Dunukofia local government area of Anambra while Alao is from Ogbomosho local government area of Oyo.

The two are part of the 26 appointees sworn in by the governor on Wednesday.

According to the governor, the two none Borno indigenes were appointed as professionals who have lived in the state for many years and have been active in supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor was represented by Umar Kadafur, his deputy, who administered oath of office and allegiance for the appointees.

Below are the other advisers:

Modu Mustapha

Ali Damasak

Mustapha Bulu

Hussaini Gambo

Bukar Busami

Tukur Mshelia

Tijjani Modu

Inna Galadima

Zarah Bukar

Mustapha Sandabe

Gadau Ngurno

Mohammed Maulud

Bole Kachallah

Abdulrahman Abdulkarim

Bashir Maidugu

Bukar Konduga

Umoru Gaya

Ali Zangeri

Tukur Ibrahim

Tijjani Kukawa

Abba Gubio

Malam Badu

Adamu Chibok

Ahmed Zarma.

Zulum urged the appointees to live to high expectations.