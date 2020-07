Dr. Babagana Wakil, the Chief Of Staff to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State is dead.

The Governor‘s Spokesperson, Isa Gusau made this known Wednesday afternoon in a press in Maiduguri.

According to Gusau, Wakil died on Wednesday morning, but the details of his death had not yet been disclosed.

He added that the remains of the late Chief of Staff will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites later today.