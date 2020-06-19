Borno Govt Offers Free Dialysis To 1,000 Renal Disease Patients

The Borno State Government has offered 1,000 renal disease patients free kidney dialysis by between December 2019 and June 2020.

The Government further announced that each patient will be able to save over 100,000 naira as a result.

Borno is set to perform an average of 135 dialysis sessions per month, beginning from 144 dialysis in the first month (December 2019).

State Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Salihu Kwayabura, addressing newsmen on Thursday in Maiduguri, said the 135 monthly average dialysis operations was arrived at with consideration to patients who attend more than one session.

“The free dialysis has enabled each patient to save N100, 000 which is the amount to be spent by each patient for the services,” Dr. Kwayabura said.

He further stressed that the Kidney dialysis is free to all citizens of Borno State, irrespective of economic status.

“The state government decided to offer the services free, considering the fact that insurgency has impoverished the majority of our people to the point that they cannot afford to pay for the services”, he continued.

The Borno Government is yet to determine the exact cause of the high prevalence of renal diseases in the state and the entire North-East.

Kwayabura however noted that Borno is dedicated to halt the painful health condition, as the State’s government recently commissioned research into the prevalence of the disease in the state to enable it to design and implement preventive measures.