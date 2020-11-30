Borno Killings: Buhari Not Capable Of Protecting Nigerians, Says Moghalu

By Seun Adeuyi

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate in the last general elections, has reacted to the killing of 43 farmers by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno state.

Punch had quoted AFP to have reported that Boko Haram fighters killed at least 43 farm workers and injured six in rice fields near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Saturday.

The assailants reportedly tied up the agricultural workers and slit their throats in the village of Koshobe

Reacting to this development in a chain of tweet via his verified Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, on Sunday, he said President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is not capable of protecting Nigerians.

While lamenting about the state of insecurity, the former Vice Presidential candidate said the recent tragedy shows Nigeria is becoming a failed state under Buhari.

His words, “The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy. It’s increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state.

“It is a travesty that a government that can’t protect the lives of its citizens spends all its energy attempting to suppress #EndSARS peaceful protesters, freezing their bank accounts and bringing spurious legal charges.

”Our government and our Central Bank call peaceful citizens financiers of terrorism” while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame.”