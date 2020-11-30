Borno Killings: DHQ Faults UN Claim, Insists 43 Farmers killed… Says Search For More Bodies Still On

By Seun Adeuyi

The Defence Headquarters, has faulted a report by the United Nations (UN) that 110 civilians were killed by Boko Haram in Borno State, Saturday afternoon, when the insurgents attacked rice farmers in the Jere Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Maj. Gen. John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, said as of Monday morning, 43 corpses were recovered from the incident scene in the Zabarmari area of the northeast state.

The terrorists reportedly tied up the farmers, who were working on rice fields, before slitting their throats, according to AFP

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Edward Kallon, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, disclosed that at least 110 persons died in the horrific attack.

Reacting on Monday morning, Enenche, while featuring on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily programme monitored by The BREAKINGTIMES said the troops counted the corpses together with the locals and 43 deaths were recorded.

According to him, “I knew it (the issue) is going to come up particularly because it is coming from the United Nations and not a source that does not want to be identified. This is a source that has identified itself that a 110 specifically (were murdered).”

The DHQ Coordinator, however, noted that he contacted the field commandants and “they gave me a synopsis of what happened. When the governor was to go (to the scene) and after they had recovered the dead, the troops had to move in there and they counted 43. Of course, some people ran into the bush and they started coming back and trickling in.

“As at 2pm yesterday (Sunday), I called them and they got back to me at about 7pm yesterday, still counting, looking if they will recover (more corpses). We call it Exploitation after Action Review.”

He said the search for more remains of victims is still on but insisted that 43 corpses were retrieved from the scene.

Enenche added, “Probably we may count up to the figure he (Kallon) gave in the future but as it is now, what we have counted with the locals is still 43 and we are hoping that we don’t get beyond that. This is the real situation. I did not sleep, we had to follow it because this is very relevant coming from the United Nations.”