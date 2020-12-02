Borno Killings: VP Breaks Silence After Four Days … Says Security Agencies Must Do More On Intelligence Gathering

By Adejumo Enock

Nigeria needs to review the ‘conventional means’ of tackling security challenges and invest more on local intelligence gathering and community policing says Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande on Tuesday, Osinbajo said the government needed to do more on local intelligence and community policing.



The Statement which was entitled; “Terrorist attack on farming community in Borno: we will do all it takes to secure Nigeria”, Osinbajo said that the killing of rice farmers over the weekend could not have been prevented through the conventional means.



The Vice President said, “I spoke to the governor, Governor Babagana Zulum and the former Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, to express my condolence, but more importantly, to try and think through ways of dealing with this kind of random attacks.



“It’s important to understand also that we will probably need to keep reviewing the conventional means of dealing with some of these issues, these security challenges, especially the randomness”.



The statement further reads, “This is why the President has said that he is taking a serious look at how to deal with the issues, especially the randomness: some insane person goes into a place and shoot people, that is not the sort of thing that you are prepared for conventionally.



“We have to do a lot more local intelligence and some of the community policing efforts we are planning on, so that information is supplied faster, especially at the local level and then a reaction will then be possible.

“It is a major tragedy; it’s a very unfortunate thing and our hearts are with the family of those who were killed in such a terrible manner.

“We are very confident and the Federal Government will continue to do what it needs to do especially in terms of trying to ensure security in the North East and all over Nigeria.

“You’ve heard the President and what he has to say, especially some of the new ideas around security and the security architecture which we are trying to put in place. We will get there” Osinbajo stated.

About 43 rice farmers were slain by Boko Haram terrorists on Friday at Zabarmari in the Jere Local Government Area of Borno State. The killing has received a lot of condemnation and a heightened call for the sack of the Service Chiefs.