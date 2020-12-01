Borno Massacre: Boko Haram Claims Responsibility; Issues More Warning

By Onwuka Gerald

Following killings of 43 farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state, Abubakar Shekau’s faction of Boko Haram on Tuesday released a video claiming responsibility for the massacre.

In the video, the Boko Haram leader, Shekau stated that the farmers were killed because they were collaborating with the Army.

He said that some of the farmers apprehended some of the sect’s members and handed them to the Nigerian military.

His words, “You think you can arrest our brothers and hand them to soldiers and still live in peace.

“Or you think Allah will forget what you have done to our brother.

He cautioned that other persons that refused to repent will suffer same fate as the farmers.

“This message is meant for those who notoriously seized our brethren, handed them to the military or others that usually gives clues to soldiers on our whereabouts.

“Unless you repent, what happened to your people is awaiting you,” said a masked commander of the group.