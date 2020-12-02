Borno Massacre: Nigerians React Over Reps Motion to Summon Buhari

By Gerald Onwuka

Following the resolution to summon President Muhammadu Buhari by members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, over the massacre of 43 helpless Zarbamari village rice farmers in Borno State and the general insecurity in the country, Nigerians have reacted differently on the possibility of the President honouring the invitation just as some are of the view that the lawmakers will chicken out when the stakes are high.

The incident has sparked alot of outrage amongst Nigerians and members of the Red Chambers of the National Assembly the same day, called for the immediate sack of the Security Chiefs.

The Green chamber was thrown into pandemonium following calls by the leadership of the House that the prayer in the motion Hon. Ahmed Satomi, which demanded that President Buhari address the House on the state of security in the country be repealed, forcing the House to go into an executive session.

Rising from the closed door session, Hon. Ahmed Jaha amended the motion which insists that the President must address the House on the security situation of the country.

Nigerians have continued to react to the invitation extended to the President to speak to the House of the matter.

Former governor of Ekiti State, Peter Ayodele Fayose in a series of tweets in his official twitter handle @GovAyoFayose told the lawmakers, “Expect EFCC‘s invitation, freezing of your accounts and arrest.

“I will be surprised if the President honours the House of Reps invitation.

“The National Assembly that is supposed to be representing the people should know by now that in the eyes of this President, they only exist on paper because they are mere toothless bulldogs.

“Some of those Rep members at the forefront of the invitation of the President to appear before the House should expect an EFCC invitation, freezing of their accounts or arrest for plotting to bring down the legitimate government of the President”.

Also in his tweets, Best @BSAMBEST wrote, “Even the opposition parties in the house are also behaving like APC members who don’t know what truth is all about. They are all rubber stamps including the senate. What is keeping them from impeaching the President or they are waiting for everyone to die.

Olashile Cosby @olashilecosby added, “Bubu will honour them cos just like 2pac will sing ” ALL EYES ON ME” everyone is watching”.

Adding his view, Uyo Mayor @uty_onuk tweeted, “How many appointees have dishonoured their invitation? What happened?”

Bàbá Olówó @Takumbe_ wrote, “Overly surprised, they’ll still carry themselves to him on Friday to apologize for asking him to come”.

Another twitter user, Jude festus, @Onahjude10 wrote, “Someone that doesn’t appear at the public gatherings. Then in their small mind he will appear before them because they bought him the ticket to become the APC flag bearer”.

Macron 🇳 @Macronwild stated, “They should expect representatives not buhari never”.

But Olalekan Babatunde @iamhawler said, “i will leave twitter if he comes in person”.

However, the House is yet to schedule the date and time for the visit of the President which makes it appear that the legislative arm could actually be an appendage of the executive.