Borno Massacre: Pope Francis Condemn killings

By Onwuka Gerald

Pope Francis has on Wednesday condemned the killing of 43 farm workers in Zabarmari, Borno State.

The Pope, in his weekly general audience said, “I want to assure my prayers for Nigeria, where blood was again spilled in terrorist attacks.

In remembrance of persons killed by the Boko Haram fighters, Pope Francis said, “May God welcome them in his peace and grant fortitude to their families, the almighty should also convert the hearts of those who commit similar sins which is contrary to his name represents”, he added.

The BREAKING TIMES had earlier reported that Boko Haram members killed 43 farmers, injured six others in rice fields in Zabarmani village on Saturday.

The terrorists tied up the farmers and slit their throats.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis also used his Wednesday’s address to commemorate the 40th anniversary of four missionaries who were kidnapped, raped, and killed by a paramilitary group in El Salvador.

With evangelical and utmost dedication, the missionaries were bringing food and medication to the displaced and were assisting impoverished families”, he said.

“The action of these women are exemplary and one that any person hoping to become an obedient missionary disciple should imitate”, he added.