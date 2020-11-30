Borno Massacre: Take The Battle To The Insurgents, Buhari Orders Military

By Onwuka Gerald

As part of his efforts to secure the country after the killing of about 43 farmers on Friday by Boko Haram fighters in Borno, President Muhammadu Buhari has commanded the armed forces in the country to take the fight to the insurgents den just as he has ordered a delegation to visit the state to commiserate with the people.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Monday reported that President Buhari issued the order in a message he forwarded through his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, to the Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum; the Shehu of Borno and the Zabarmari community where the farmers were murdered.

The statement was titled “High powered government delegation visits Maiduguri, President Buhari vows to end terrorism”

President Muhammadu Buhari in his message, stated that the killings were inhumane, senseless and barbaric.

The President said his administration would continue to commit resources to fighting insurgency in the country.

Also contained in the message, President Buhari said more resources would be made available to the military in the war; he promised to work closely with other countries to ensure that there remains no hiding place for the terrorists.

Continuing, he said, “Nothing comes close to safeguarding the lives and property of the people”, adding that everything else is secondary.

“While we mourn, the Armed Forces have been directed to take the fight to the insurgents, not just a day but on a continuous basis.

The Commander in chief of armed forces, also commended Zulum for his astute leadership so far used in controlling the affairs of the state.

Governor Zulum on his part, was also quoted as commending the President for ensuring peace in Borno, stating that security has improved in the state; much better than it was before.