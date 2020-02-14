Borno people haven’t lost hope in Buhari — Gov Zulum

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, says the people of his state have not lost hope in Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said this while reacting to the president’s visit to the state on Wednesday.

Buhari had visited the state to condole with the people over the Boko Haram attack which led to the loss of 30 lives in Auno, a community near Maiduguri.

But some of the people, who lined the streets of Maiduguri as the president’s convoy moved in, booed Buhari.

Garba Shehu, regime spokesman, had said those who booed Buhari were paid.

But in a statement by Isa Gusau, his spokesman, Zulum said the president’s visit showed he cared about the people of Borno.

“Mr President, sir, your empathy for the good people of Borno state has never been with the slightest doubt. In fact, it has been so obvious. Your trip to Maiduguri on Wednesday, straight from an international engagement strongly reinforced what we already know of your compassion for the people of Borno,” he said.

“Your visit was more than a show of empathy. It strengthened our hope especially because in private, you gave us listening ears with reaffirmation of the commitment you have always had, to ending the Boko Haram insurgency. It is public knowledge that you have since day one of assuming office, made our security, humanitarian and economic situation topmost in your list of national priorities.

“Mr President, sir, Borno has not and will lose hope in you. We believe in you because no one can correctly question your sincerity of purpose. We will continue to hope and pray that God uses your presidency to grant us enduring peace and security in Borno state, rest of the northeast and the whole of our dear country, Nigeria.”