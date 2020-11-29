Borno State: Moments After Slaying 43 Farmers, Soldiers Hit Terrorists’ Camps, Kills 5

By Onwuka Gerald

Nigerian Troops of Operation Fire Ball after a reprisal attack on Boko Haram’s hideouts in Borno, killed five terrorists and recovered Firearms, ammunitions and bags of grains.

The development was confirmed in a statement on Sunday by the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko.

Gen Onyeuko said the Operation Fire Ball which is an accompanied Operation to Lafiya Dole, had continued to eliminate terrorists from their hideouts in the state.

According to him, troops of Army Super Camp 11 Gamboru-Ngala, on November 27, overwhelmed the terrorists’ hideout at Garal and Bulankesa Villages.

He continued that the troops killed two terrorists in the encounter as others fled with engraved wounds.

Similarly, troops deployed in Pulka also attacked a terrorists’ base at Ashigashiya on Friday, eliminating two terrorists in the process.

“Bags of assorted grains and other food items were recovered in the warehouse the troops attacked.

“Relatedly, troops of 27 Task Force Brigade on same day, laid ambush to suspected BHT/ISWAP terrorists around Doksa general area.

After the clash, one terrorist was neutralised as items such as one AK 47 rifle, two mobile phones, one bow and arrow and Boko Haram Terrorists pass slip were gotten from him.

The General stated that the military high command, lauded the troops for their dedication and will to flush the remaining rogues from their camps.