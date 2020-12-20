Borno: Three Dies, Two Injured As Female Suicide Bomber Detonates Bomb in Kaimari

By Onwuka Gerald

A female suicide bomber after gaining entrance to a remote village in Borno state, Kaimari, blew herself up and killed two men in the process.

Kaimara area is at the outskirts of Konduga local government of Borno state.

Confirming the incident was the State’s Emergency Management Agency’s Head of Rapid Response team, Mr. Bello Dambatta.

According to him, “Three people were also injured by the explosion and rushed to a hospital where the third death happened.

“We have just a person on admission in the hospital because of the impact of his injury, the other injured person has been discharged, Dambatta stated.

The suicide attack followed the ambush on travelers around Auno, 23 kilometers west of Maiduguri.