Borno: Troops Kill Five Insurgents

By Onwuka Gerald

Five Boko Haram terrorists have been killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the acting Director of Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko on Friday.

According to him, the latest encounter with the terrorists occurred on Wednesday at Abbagajiri.

The statement in part reads, “The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them with superior firepower resulting in high casualty on the terrorists”.

“In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram terrorists were neutralized while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds”.

The Troop recovered one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, three AK-47 Rifles, four extra AK-47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanizing Machine from the insurgents.

Also, the Troop captured and destroyed foodstuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts, clothings among others.

Furthermore, “The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East”. The statement reads.