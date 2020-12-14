Borussia Dortmund Sack Coach Lucien Favre

By Onwuka Gerald

Bundesliga club, Borussia Dortmund have sacked their coach, Lucien Favre following string of poor results in the Champions League and cup games.



Kicker magazine reported that Dortmund decided to sack the 63-year-old Swiss coach following a 5-1 defeat to Stuttgart on Saturday.



Since his time with the club, Favre has twice led the club to second place in the Bundesliga, but has often been criticised for not challenging Bayern Munich proper by mounting a serious title challenge.



He has also been heavily blamed for recent performances, as Dortmund have picked just a point from their last 3 games.