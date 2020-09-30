Boss Mustapha Clears The Air On ‘Cracks In Nigeria’s Walls’ Speech[See Here]

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha has said he was quoted out of context in a speech he made on behalf of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, when he said that there are cracks in the walls of Nigeria.

Mustapha, in a signed statement on Wednesday said he was in no way insinuating that Nigeria was breaking apart, when at Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary Service in Abuja, he said there are “cracks that could break if not properly addressed”.

“I have observed with concern the apparent sensationalization of the remarks I made at the 60th independence anniversary church service, where I stood in for His Excellency, the Vice President”, he said.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to affirm that his Excellency, the vice president and I remain very firmly and irrevocably committed to the ideal of one indivisible Nigerian nation.

“We are also deeply appreciative of president Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent efforts to strengthen the unity of the nigerian nation.

“Any suggestions to the contrary is a clear misrepresentation of our common position as a Government”, he stated as he affirmed his belief in President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government.

Recall that at the Nigeria’s 60th independence anniversary Service in Abuja, NAN quoted Mustapha who represented Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as saying “Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but have cracks that could break if not properly addressed. We need to seek the face of God to address the broken walls”.