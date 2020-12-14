Boss Mustapha Self-Isolates As Household Members Contract COVID-19

By Seun Adeuyi
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha is in self-isolation as some members of his household have contracted the coronavirus.
This was announced in a statement issued on Sunday, personally signed by the SGF.
Mustapha and his wife tested negative for the virus, according to the statement.
The SGF added that the persons who tested positive are asymptomatic, but have been moved to a treatment centre.
The statement read partly, “I would like to inform the general public that some members of my household tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday evening.
“Although they are currently asymptomatic, they have been isolated and are receiving care in one of the government treatment centres.
“My wife and I tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation and work from home according to protocols by the health authorities.
“I would like to remind all Nigerians that COVID-19 is real. As the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced last week, we are recording an increase in cases across several states.
“Please stay safe and protect yourself. Adhere to all public health and safety measures so that we do not lose the gains we have made in the fight against COVID-19.
“As a family, we covet your prayers. Please take responsibility for yourself and to protect our country!”
This is coming amid concerns of a second wave of infections, as the number of new cases has been on the increase recently.
So far, the country has confirmed over 70,000 COVID-19 infections, but more than 65,000 patients have recovered.