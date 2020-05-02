Boxing Day Comes Early For Avid Sport Fans As “Iron Mike” Tyson Announces Return To Ring

Undisputed world heavyweight champion and record owner as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years, four months, and 22 days old, Mike Tyson has sent boxing fans into a frenzy as he announces his proposed return to the ring.

And it turns out that 53 year old Tyson has been getting fighting fit after he admitted he’s undergoing cardio and boxing work to prepare for a return to the ring.





“That’s been tough, my body is really jacked up and really sore from hitting the mitts.

“I’ve been working out, I’ve been trying to get in the ring, I think I’m going to box some exhibitions and get in shape.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff.

“Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected motherf****er like me.

“I do two hours on cardio, I do the bike and the treadmill for an hour, then I do some light weights, 300, 250 reps.

“Then I start my day with the boxing thing, I go in there and hit the mitts, 30 minutes, 25 minutes, start getting in better condition.

“I’m start to put those combinations together. I’m in pain, I feel like three guys kicked the s*** out of me.”

Fans are expressing awe at Tyson’s evergreen skill, as the heavyweight boxer released an impressive video on his Twitter account yesterday, hitting the training bags with the skill of a much younger athlete.

The video clip comes after Tyson announced he was training for a stunning return to boxing amid plans to compete in four-round exhibition fights for charity.

Tyson has come a long way through the world of glamour and scandal, and has come full circle as one of boxing’s most controversial figures In 1991, he was accused of having raped a beauty pageant contestant, and he was convicted of the charge in 1992.

In a rematch against two-time heavyweight Evander Holyfield on June 28, 1997, he was disqualified after he twice bit his opponent’s ears, and, as a result of the infraction, he lost his boxing license.

Tyson bounced back and was eventually relicensed, returning to the ring on January 16, 1999, when he knocked out Franz Botha in the fifth round.

Mike is returning to the ring for charity, and has shown several times his softer heart by devoting time and money towards helping others, mostly children.

The prominent boxer launched a children’s charity called the Mike Tyson Cares Foundation. The organization is aimed to “give kids a fighting chance” by offering innovative centers that provide for the comprehensive needs of kids from broken homes.

“These needs may include healthcare assistance, shelter, school assistance, mentoring, job placement assistance and such other needs as determined by the center for the overall well being of the child,” the site says.

