Boy, 15, Survives After Falling From 19th Floor In Czech

By Seun Adeuyi

A 15-year-old boy in Czech Republic, on Friday survived a fall from the 19th floor of a block of flats in Prague, media said.

The accident occured in a sprawling housing estate on Prague’s southern outskirts.

The boy was said to have been lucky as his fall was broken by the roof over the building’s entrance.

AFP quoted Prague police spokeswoman Eva Kropacova as saying, “We were called following the fall of a person most probably from the 19th floor.”

Prague’s emergency service in a statement said the boy had been put in an artificial coma,

The statement read partly, “The 15-year-old youngster was… taken to hospital with serious head and pelvis injuries.”

According to Kropacova, the police are looking into the cause of the accident.