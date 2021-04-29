BoycottThePlatform Trends Over Inclusion of El’ Rufai as Panelist

A section of the Nigerian Twitter community has called for the boycott of ‘The Platform’, a popular discussion series that is hosted by the Covenant Christian Center.

The event is usually held during public holidays such as Independence Day and May Day.

The next event is scheduled to hold on May 1st, 2021, but it has been hit by protests online as some people object to the inclusion of the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in a panel to discuss devolution of powers in Nigeria.

Other speakers at the event include Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Mr Osita Chidoka, Mr Olisa Agbakogba, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi and Dr Charles Omole.

The protesters had argued that El Rufai, who is the current Governor of Kaduna State was a well known ethnic bigot.

In August 2020 the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, withdrew an invitation that it had extended to Governor El-Rufai to speak at it’s annual conference after people called for a boycott of the conference.

See tweets below :