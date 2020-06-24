Brazil Reports 39,436 New Cases Of #COVID19 In 24-Hour Period

Brazil has reported 39,436 new infections within 24 hours. In the same period, another 1,374 deaths were confirmed. At the Last day, there were 654 new victims.
According to the Ministry of Health, on Tuesday, the country already has 1,145,906 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 52,645 deaths from the disease.
Deaths recorded within 24 hours did not necessarily occur on the last day. The Ministry of Health does not yet disclose deaths by date of occurrence, as announced by interim minister Eduardo Pauzello.
The Ministry of Health released only the dates of deaths registered until June 13. According to available information, May 14 had the highest number of victims of the disease to date: 822 deaths.
The folder reports that 556 of the 1,374 deaths reported in the balance sheet of this 3rd (23.Jun) occurred in the last 3 days. There are another 3,911 deaths under investigation to determine whether the cause was the new coronavirus.
The first case of covid-19 in the country was registered on February 26, 2020.
Since the first death, on March 17, 2020, Brazil has recorded more than 500 deaths daily since June 1.
There are more than 15,000 new diagnoses confirmed every 24 hours since the 2nd of June.
The novel Corona Virus is continuing its spread across the world, with more than nine million confirmed cases in 188 countries. Nearly 500,000 people have lost their lives.
The Virus in Nigeria touched a new milestone as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reveal Nigeria now has 21,371 confirmed cases.
On Tuesday, 23rd of June 2020, 452 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,809 samples across the country.
To date, 21,371 cases have been confirmed, 7,338 cases have been discharged and 533 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 117,569 tests have been carried out as of June 21st, 2020 compared to 115,760 tests a day earlier.
According to the NCDC, the 452 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (209), Oyo (67), Delta (37), Ogun (36), FCT (22), Abia (20), Enugu (16), Bauchi (15), Kaduna (8), Ondo (8), Osun (7), Imo (3), Benue (3), Borno (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 9,073, followed by Abuja (1,605), Kano (1,190), Oyo (1,055), Rivers (930), Edo (797), Ogun (699), Kaduna (608), Delta (569), Bauchi (482), Gombe (479), Borno (477), Katsina (434), Jigawa (317), Ebonyi (264), Plateau (253), Abia (252).
Imo state has recorded 246 cases, Kwara (200), Nasarawa (193), Bayelsa (177), Ondo (162), Enugu (160), Sokoto (138), Zamfara (76), Kebbi and Osun (67), Anambra and Niger (66), Akwa Ibom (65), Yobe (56), Benue (47), Adamawa (45), Ekiti (35), Taraba (18), while Kogi state has recorded 3 cases.