BREAKING¦ASUU begins warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has embarked on a two- week warning strike

The strike is effective Monday, 9th of March 2020.

ASUU National President, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at the end of the National Executive Council meeting(NEC) held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

Ogunyemi disclosed that the strike action was to ensure the federal government implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

He added that the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU)has also not been implemented, reason for its two-weeks strike action.

Details later