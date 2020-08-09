BREAKING: 13 Dead, Over 100 Displaced As Flood Hits Southern Province Of Pakistan

The heavy rain fall and flooding that unleashed havoc across different parts of Pakistan has resulted to the death of 13 persons as several other properties were destroyed by the flood.

The rain which has been falling for three consecutive days in the Southern province of Sindh and South western province of Balochistan, saw numerous villages flooded and properties destroyed.

The incident resulted to the death of seven persons in most crowded city in the country, Karachi.The situation was followed by loss of six more lives in Balochistan.

The incident also saw over a hundred person displaced, as rescue team are busy clearing people to safety zone.

The military stated that it came to the aid of over 100 people from Dadu district.

A Spokesman for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority, Younus Aziz Mengal revealed that more than 12 persons are still said to be missing.

According to him, the effect of the flood saw the damage of bridges and highways.

Climate experts said the cause of the ceaseless rainfall was due to the effect of global warming and the country’s closeness to business oriented countries like China and Indian.