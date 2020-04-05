BREAKING: 2nd Abuja #COVID19 Case Tests Negative

The 2nd case of the coronavirus case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has tested Negative, BreakingTimes can confirm.

Salihu Umar, the victim announced this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @Necessary_Cho, on Sunday afternoon.

He tweeted:

Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah. First NEGATIVE result out. They are to repeat the test in 48hrs. Your prayers have been answered. Thank you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah.



First NEGATIVE result out. They are to repeat the test in 48hrs.



Your prayers have been answered. Thank you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) April 5, 2020

On 23rd, March 2020, Umar confirmed testing positive for coronavirus as the world battles with the pandemic.

He said he had commenced self-isolation and was waiting for health personnel to evacuate him to Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.

He had tweeted:

“I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre.

“My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly.”

I have just tested positive for COVID19.



At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre.



My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly. — Salihu Umar (@Necessary_Cho) March 23, 2020