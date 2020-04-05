0 comments

BREAKING: 2nd Abuja #COVID19 Case Tests Negative

by on April 5, 2020
 

The 2nd case of the coronavirus case in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has tested Negative, BreakingTimes can confirm.

Salihu Umar, the victim announced this in a tweet via his Twitter handle, @Necessary_Cho, on Sunday afternoon.

He tweeted:

Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah Alhamdulillah. First NEGATIVE result out. They are to repeat the test in 48hrs. Your prayers have been answered. Thank you. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

On 23rd, March 2020, Umar confirmed testing positive for coronavirus as the world battles with the pandemic.

He said he had commenced self-isolation and was waiting for health personnel to evacuate him to Gwagwalada isolation centre in Abuja.

He had tweeted: 

“I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre.

“My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly.”

Seun Adeuyi


