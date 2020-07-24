BREAKING: 3 Dead, Others Injured As Building Collapses In Ebute Metta

A two storey building collapse on Friday has recently trapped many as others feared dead, along Cemetery road, opposite health centre in Ebute metta, Lagos.

The building, which has shops and residential apartment in it, collapsed and in the process, killed three and trapped other individuals.

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Dr. Damiloke Oke Osanyintolu gave confirmation to the incident by saying that the remains of the dead victims have been sent to the mortuary, while the nine persons that suffered injury are currently undergoing treatment at a pre-hospital care on behalf of the agency.

The deceased according to him, comprises of a two adults and a child, and added that the agency will do away with the remaining structure so as to protect other residents in the area.

“We managed to rescue nine persons alive but lost at least three to the incident, their bodies have been dropped at the mortuary. We commiserated with the family that lost their loved ones and moved to next line of action”.

“Over three months ago, the building controlling agency visited this same scene, tested different building materials and looked meticulously at this structure, they gave green light to the structure, saying it was okay. It is just unfortunate that this incident happened”, he noted.

He further added that there have been three incidents in the past weeks concerning collapse of structures. The day one collapsed in Ikotun, another simultaneously came falling in Lagos Island.