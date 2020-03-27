BREAKING: 51 Italian Doctors Confirmed Dead due to Covid19

The Italian Association Of Doctors have confirmed that 51 Italian doctors who tested positive to the dreaded virus have died

The Italian Institute Of Health also reported that since the beginning of the epidemic over 6000 health workers have been infected by the virus.

the news was reported by CNN anchor Ana Cabrera today

“JUST IN: 51 Italian doctors who tested positive for #coronavirus have died- Italian Association Of Doctors” Cabrera said.

JUST IN: 51 Italian doctors who tested positive for #coronavirus have died – Italian Association of Doctors — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) March 27, 2020