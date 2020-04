The Ogun State Government has announced the discharge of 6 COVID19 patients, out of the 9 active cases in the state.

The State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, confirmed this in a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, @dabiodunMFR, on Thursday.

According to him, of all 6 discharged persons, 3 were discharged between yesterday Thursday, 15th April, 2020 & today, Thursday, 16th April.

See tweets:

https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR/status/1250871210503745536?s=19

This leaves 3 active cases we are currently handling in the State. — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 16, 2020

To further enhance such response, we have installed the first State-fully funded molecular laboratory in the Country in addition to our working on the ownership of another molecular lab, & they will become operational.. — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 16, 2020

These laboratories will function so effectively, because we are also setting up testing booths in high-risk border areas around Lagos, & also mobile labs that will move around communities hosting patients so far confirmed, for possible close contacts, in areas including Ota,… — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 16, 2020

Together, let’s stay home. Let’s stay safe. May our efforts never fail.#COVID19 #BuildingOurFutureTogether — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 16, 2020