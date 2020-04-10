BREAKING: 7 More #COVID19 Patients Discharged From Lagos Isolation Centre

Seven more coronavirus patients have been discharged from the isolation centre by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State government. This brings the total number in Lagos to 46.

“I bring you more good news from our Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba. Today, 7 more patients; 3 females and 4 males were discharged to reconnect with the community after a full recovery and having tested negative twice consecutively for #COVID19, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a series of tweets via Twitter.

See tweets:

Dear Lagosians,



