BREAKING: 7th Covid-19 Case Confirmed In FCT, See Photo & Video

Breaking Times has gathered that a new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the Federal Capital Territory.

Salihu Umar, who has just returned from UK, had been in self isolation in his house at Wuye, after experiencing symptoms associated with coronavirus. His blood specimen had been collected for testing and the result came back positive.

Confirming this, Salihu via his twitter handle said:

“I have just tested positive for COVID19. At the moment, I am still under self isolation as health personnel make their way to my house for evacuation to Gwagwalada isolation centre. My neighbours and employer have been notified accordingly.”

Health personnel have arrived his place at Wuye. See photo and video below: