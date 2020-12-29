BREAKING: Abducted Auxillary Bishop Of Owerri Murdered

By Onwuka Gerald

The Kidnapped Auxiliary Bishop of the Catholic Arch-Diocese of Owerri, Imo State, Most Rev Moses Chikwe has been killed by his abductors.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that Bishop Moses was kidnapped on Sunday night alongside his driver at the World Bank area of Owerri, the Imo state capital.

The news of his abduction was posted on Twitter by Rev. Fr. Evaritus Bassey.

Some hours after the post, Rev. Fr. Bassey on Tuesday evening confirmed via his Twitter handle that the kidnapped auxiliary Bishop Moses Chikwe has been murdered.

He was born on June 26, 1946, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Obinna of Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State,

On the 17th October 2019, his Holiness Pope Francis appointed him the Auxiliary Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, assigning him the Titular see of Flumenzer.

He will be ordained a Bishop on Thursday 12th December 2019 at the Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri by Archbishop A.J.V Obinna.

See Tweet below:

“So the Bishop was murdered at last ? Very sad indeed. What a gruesome way to die! I don’t understand what is happening. Someone should please explain!!! May his soul Rest In Peace. Amen”.

So the Bishop was murdered at last ? Very sad indeed. What a gruesome way to die! I don’t understand what is happening. Someone should please explain!!! May his soul Rest In Peace. Amen. pic.twitter.com/UMEz9Eccl4 — Fr. Evaristus Bassey (@FrEvaristus) December 29, 2020