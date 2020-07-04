BREAKING: Abia State Governor Recovers From #COVID19

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, has announced a full recovery from the Coronavirus, after receiving treatment for three weeks.

A statement on Saturday by John Kalu, Abia State Commissioner for Information, said Ikpeazu was certified free of the disease on Friday.

“To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020,” the statement read.

“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organization (WHO).”

The governor had previously revealed that he had tested positive for the disease on June 8.