BREAKING| Aisha Buhari meets Patience Jonathan [PHOTOS]

The wife of the Nigerian Ruler Aisha Buhari, on Monday met her predecessor Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

They both discussed efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics and participation of women at lower level of governance.

They also discussed girl child education and Patience Jonathan’s pet project “women for change”

According to the wife of the President, ” it was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments”. Aisha Buhari stated