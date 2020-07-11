BREAKING: American Evangelist Morris Cerullo Is Dead

Popular American evangelist Morris Cerullo has died at the age of 88 after several decades of committment and impact in the Christian Ministry.

Born October 2, 1931 Cerullo died on Saturday in Diego, California, United States.

Until his death he was known for his major impact in the healing Ministry across the globe having travelled to several countries preaching the gospel of Christ.

He was not a stranger to the Nigerian Christain fold as he had on several occasions visited different churches in the country including The Redeemed Evangelical Mission, TREM, and Dunamis Gospel Church.

Cerullo authored over 80 books in his life times which has shaped the activities and conducts of Christians who have had the chance to read them not just in the United States but the world at large.