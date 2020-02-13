[BREAKING] Amotekun: Ogun Assembly receives bill

Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday acknowledged the receipt of correspondence from the State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, conveying the proposed bill on the State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps to the legislative arm.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, while reading the letter from the governor dated 12th February 2020, said the content had been approved at the second meeting of the State Executive Council held on Tuesday, 11th of February, 2020, with a view to maintaining the law and order in the state.