BREAKING: Appeal Court frees Metuh

By Seun Adeuyi

Appeal court has dismissed the conviction of former spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh.

A three-man panel led by Justice Stephen Adah in a unanimous judgment, held that trial of Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Limited should commence afresh.



The court in its judgement on Wednesday accused the lower court presided by Justice Okon Abang of manifest bias.

Mr Metuh was convicted for corruption and sentenced to seven years in jail for illicitly receiving N400 million public funds. Prosecutors charged him with money laundering.

The anti-graft agency, EFCC, had accused Mr Metuh of receiving N400 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser.

The money was paid in the run-up to the 2015 general elections when the PDP was still in power, and formed a part of about $2.1 billion allegedly plundered after being earmarked for defence procurement.

In his judgement, the judge also convicted Mr Metuh for transacting with the cash sum of $2 million without going through a financial institution.

Details coming