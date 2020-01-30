BREAKING: Armed soldiers arrest Daily Trust journalist

Armed soldiers from the 7 Division, Nigerian Army, on Thursday stormed the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Borno state and arrested one of the reporters of Daily Trust, Mr. Olatunji Omirin.

The three soldiers, two in mufti and one in the Nigerian Army uniform armed with gun, arrested and handcuffed Omirin at 4:40pm.

They had earlier stormed the Daily Trust Regional Office twice before invading the NUJ secretariat to arrest the journalist.

Breaking Times reports that it is exactly one year and 24 days after armed soldiers invaded the same Regional Office and whisked away the Bureau Chief, Uthman Abubakar, and Correspondent, Ibrahim Sawab.

However, the organization has not been able to reach Omirin since he was arrested by the armed soldiers