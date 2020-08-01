BREAKING: Arsenal Clinches FA Cup Trophy After Beating Chelsea 2-1 In Final

Arsenal Football Club triumphed in their FA Cup final encounter match against Chelsea FC, after coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory, and in the process qualified for the Europa League.

The game which thrilled from kickoff, produced two first half goals. One was scored 5 minutes into the game by Christian Pulisic for Chelsea before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang won and converted from the penalty spot for Arsenal.

Aubameyang’s second, scored in the 67th minute was a bit controversial, as Hector Bellerin was seen to have fouled Andreas Christensen in the build-up to the goal.

Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic got his marching orders from the Referee, after receiving a second yellow card in the game for his tackle on Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka.

What this result means for the Gunners is that they have now gained an automatic qualification to next season’s Europa League, and had their revenge on Chelsea, who defeated them in the final of last season’s Europa League tournament.

Chelsea played well until the moment Pulisic was taken off due to injury he got. Ross Barkley failed to impart the game like the USA international.

For now, its the Gunners that are celebrating, at last a piece of hardware this season and qualification into next season’s Europa League Tournament.