BREAKING: ASUU Set To Call Off Strike

By Idowu Maryam

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has agreed to call of it’s industrial action which paused academic activities in public universities nationwide for about eight months.

The union leadership reached the agreement during a meeting with the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Friday.

The government also pledged to increase the total payment to the union to N70 billion after a week after the Federal Government accepted the demand by the ASUU that they be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

More details coming