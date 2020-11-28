0 comments

BREAKING: ASUU Set To Call Off Strike

 

By Idowu Maryam 

The Academic Staff Union of Universities  (ASUU) has agreed to call of it’s industrial action which paused academic activities in  public universities nationwide for about eight months.

The union leadership reached the agreement during a meeting with  the Minister of Labour and Employment,  Dr Chris Ngige, in Abuja, on Friday.

The government also pledged to increase the total payment to the union to N70 billion after a week after the Federal Government  accepted the demand by the ASUU that they be exempted from the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

More details coming

