BREAKING: Bauchi gov storms Supreme Court ahead of judgement

Govenor Bala Adulkadir Muhammed of Bauchi State is among the dignitaries at the Supreme Court as the apex court gives verdict on the state’s March 9 governorship election.

The governor was absent at the court’s sitting last week as he was hospitalised in London.

The rumour that he was bed-ridden forced the Bauchi State Government to dispel reports suggesting that Bala Muhammed cannot be back anytime soon to continue to perform his official duties.

A statement signed by Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado said, “Some members of the opposition have in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately insinuated that the governor is in the United Kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating health condition.”

It has been observed that some politicians and other stakeholders in Bauchi are having ‘sleepless nights’ as they await the outcome of Supreme Court verdict on the governorship election, to be delivered on Monday.

Meanwhile Coalition of Elders for Peace and Good Governance in Bauchi state have appealed to citizens of the state to accept whatever the outcome of the Supreme Court’s verdict of the state’s March 9 governorship election in good faith.