BREAKING: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Releases Audio On #COVID19, Mocks World Leaders

At this period when the COVID19 pandemic is ravaging the entire world, Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau has released an audio message mocking world Leaders while also claiming he knows the cure to the virus.

HumAngle shared the audio on Twitter with the caption:

“Abubakar Shekau, releases audio message on #COVID19, mocks world leaders and derides social distancing. He claims there is a cure for coronavirus.“

Listen to the audio below:

— HumAngle_ (@HumAngle_) April 14, 2020

According to Worldometer, there have been 1,990,979 confirmed cases of the virus globally, 125,934 deaths and 466,997 recoveries.