BREAKING: “Borno Has Recorded Its First #COVID19 Death” — Investigative Journalist Reveals

Investigative Journlaist, Fisayo Soyombo, has revealed that Borno State has recorded its first COVID19 death.

In a series of tweets via his Twitter handle, he said the patient was admitted at the University of Maiduguri teaching Hospital (UMTH) for abdominal pains, but his condition deteriorated rapidly yesterday and he died within a few hours, in the evening.

He said a doctor at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) told him that the deceased developed respiratory issues just before he died, prompting a last-minute decision to test him. The result came back positive.

See tweets:

A doctor at UMTH told me the deceased developed respiratory issues just before he died, prompting a last-minute decision to test him. The result came back positive.



Contract tracing now going on. — 'Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) April 19, 2020