BREAKING: Buhari Meets South-South Leaders In Abuja Over Six Demands

By Onwuka Gerald

As part of its move to smoothen the relationship between the Federal Government and the South South region, President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders from the South South are meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Recall that the Presidency, led by the Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari had last week shunned an earlier meeting with the zone in Porthacourt because of another meeting with saervice Chiefs which held on the same day in Abuja.

Leaders of the zone had tabled several demands from the Presidency during botched meeting with its top leaders.

The zone is led to the meeting by the Chairman of South-South Governor’s forum, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, other governors from the zone, traditional leaders, youth groups and other stake hlders.

Some of the demands that will be presented by the zone at the meeting include: Reactivation of sea ports in Calabar, Port Harcourt and Warri; activation of the Lagos to Calabar rail line; True federalism, fair sharing of revenue, State Police, resource control.

Other demands are the release of all funds due to the zone, the completion of all NDDC projects in consultation of State Governors; Immediate completion of East-West road; privatization of the two refineries in Port Harcourt and Warri and the relocation of headquarters of oil multinational to their operational bases in the South-South region.

More details soon