BREAKING: Buhari Names Railway Stations After Prominent Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the naming of some railway stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and Itakpe/Ajaokuta/ Aladja/Warri corridors after some deserving Nigerian citizens.

Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi disclosed this in a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press Eric Ojiekwe.

The Minister noted that the deserving citizens have contributed to the progress and development of their respective communities and the nation at large.

He listed the beneficiaries to be the following;

Bola Ahmed Tinubu (Apapa station)

Mobolaji Johnson (Ebute Metta Station)

Babatunde Raji Fashola (Agege station),

Lateef Jakande (Agbado station)

Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Kajola station).

Others are Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Papalanto station)

Prof. Wole Soyinka (Abeokuta station),

Aremo Segun Osoba(Olodo station)

Chief Ladoka Akintola (Omio-Adio station)

Chief Obafemi Awolowo (Ibadan station)

Chief Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)

For the Itakpe-Ajaokuta/Aladja-Warri Railway, the names are:

Alhaji Adamu Attah (Itakpe station)

Dr. Olushola Saraki (Ajaokuta station)

Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (Itogbo station)

Brigadier General George Innih (Agenebode station)

Anthony Eromosele Enahoro (Uromi station)

Chief Tom Ikimi (Ekehen station) and

Brig. Gen. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia (rtd) (Igbanke station)

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

(Agbor Station Complex)

Brigadier General David Ejoor (Abraka station)

Micheal Ibru (Opara station)

Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and

Vice Admiral Mike Akhigbe (Railway Village, Agbor).